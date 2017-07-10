Editors Choice Pictures
A member of the security forces fires his gun during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, Californiamore
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the firstmore
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House inmore
Germany�s Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Canada�s Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrmore
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally againsmore
Spanish bullfighter Gonzalo Caballero is gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, nortmore
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riot police uses tear gas against people in the Schanze district following the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/more
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/more
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years inmore
Migrants walk after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard at the coast of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya. more
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, more
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Mamore
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athemore
Displaced children play with ropes in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riders of Nomad Stunts group perform the Kyz Kuu (catch the girl) national riding game, where a girl whips a mmore
Tattoo artist Endless Sun works on a customer at Taipei International Tattoo & Music Festival in Taipei, Taiwamore
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The pack in action during Stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally tomore
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition more
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main oppmore
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inmore
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Twickenham Stadium, London. REUTERS/Dylan Mmore
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout more
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.