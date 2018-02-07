Editor's Choice Pictures
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.
North Korea's cheer squad
North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Black Panther portraits
Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra that will perform during the Winter Olympics.
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular tourist city of Hualien.
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.
Barred from Libyan ghost city
More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.