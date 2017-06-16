Editors Choice Pictures
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clamore
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast more
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victorymore
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in more
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeralmore
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqmore
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a basemore
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. Rmore
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside more
Faithfuls of the Light of the World Church attend a prayer session at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. REUTERmore
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire,more
Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/more
A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally amore
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Senior Advisors Imore
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photogrmore
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulancmore
An armoured personnel carrier (APC) drives along the road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their more
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a Umore
Police detain a man as people protest against a local authority's decision to reassign their children to an unmore
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West Londmore
A police officer inspects the Little Mermaid statue, seen covered in paint, for the second time in weeks, in wmore
Vegetation grows over parts of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Bemore
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, more
Fans react during the charity match between United All Stars and All Stars in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoymore
People wait for Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen to attend a news conference after the Fed releasmore
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
A boy sleeps as farmers attend a protest against the killing of six farmers during last week's clashes in the more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.