Editor's Choice Pictures

Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yhan lost one son and two nephews when their village Godam Para was attacked by Myanmar military, she says. After her son was killed, soldiers threw acid on his face and body. She only was able to recognize him because of the t-shirt he was wearing, she adds. REUTERS/Susana Vera

