Editors Choice Pictures

Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event duringmore
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaugmore
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner departs U.S. Federal Court, following his sentencing after pleading guimore
Men look at the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latestmore
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqmore
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the U.S. national anthem before their match against the Baltimore Ramore
Christian Democratic Union�CDU party leader and German Chancellor�Angela Merkel�reacts�on first exit polls�in more
Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people, after the area was hit by Hurricanmore
A girl in a communion dress walks past a demolition machine tearing down a house damaged by an earthquake, in more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residencmore
Members of a "castellers" form a human tower or "castell" during the festival of the patron saint of Barcelonamore
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUmore
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem as right fielder Mark Canha places hmore
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen dismore
Participants are covered with color powder as they celebrate during in the Color Run in Shanghai, China. REUTEmore
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (first row, L) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, Canadian Prime Minister Jumore
A fighter from Free Syrian Army (Al-Hamza Brigade) is seen looking out in Hazwan town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERmore
Frauke Petry (C), chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) reacts as she lemore
Government soldiers takes a break in front of a damaged building in Sultan Omar Dianalan boulevard at Mapandi more
Workers remove an election campaign billboard showing Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Cmore
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a painting as they search for survivors in a collapsed building more
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in more
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car submerged in flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake after the area was hit by Hurrimore
A girl hugs a Mexican marine officer as she offers hugs to people near the site of a collapsed building after more
Newly unveiled statue in Kirkuk pays tribute to the Peshmerga, Iraqi Kurdistan's main fighting forces in Kirkumore
Trucks enter Turkey from Iraq at Habur border gate near Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.