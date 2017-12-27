Editor's Choice Pictures
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Damore
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, in the West Bank city of Bmore
A stag deer stands in the undergrowth in Richmond Park, in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo and his sister Nyo Nyo Aye hug each other as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmmore
People bundle up against the cold temperature outside of the Oculus building in New York City. REUTERS/Stephamore
A photographer takes pictures of waves breaking on the Brittany coast at Audierne in western France. REUTERS/more
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they more
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Herdsmen tame horses on a snow-covered pasture in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Ma Jianqmore
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain. Jeff Overs/BBCmore
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori asks for forgiveness from Peruvians as he lies in hospital bed in Limmore
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REmore
Reuters reporter Wa Lone's wife Pan Ei Mon (2nd-R) tries to catch his hand as he arrives at court in Yangon, Mmore
An ambulance is seen during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Symore
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints more
A local checks her phone during a pre-Christmas "Posada" celebration at a makeshift shelter for families of thmore
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up before the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry vmore
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague, Czecmore
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their match against Swansea City in Anmore
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local medimore
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Christmas tree is pictured at a park that was turned into a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan homore
A worker walks across the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore
