Editors Choice Pictures
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pmore
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale ofmore
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Almore
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against Presidmore
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according tomore
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds ofmore
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) reacts during a protest against Brazil President Michel more
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in more
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Forest fires are seen in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, Montenegro. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots more
A man carries prayer flags offered by the devotees as he climbs to hang them from the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESmore
Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanmore
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra,more
Two sheep fight in a competition in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth are reflected in a glass panel as female Jewish worshippers pray next to the Westemore
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALmore
A devotee covered in motor oil takes part in the festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingmore
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) collides with right fielder Willy Garcia (61) while chasingmore
Jamaica's Usain Bolt during a press conference in London. Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Afghan policemen and relatives inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammadmore
Workers known as "Tecchiaioli" examine marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tumore
A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car is seen parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, Frmore
A faithful takes a selfie with Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vaticmore
Children wear HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme pmore
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a meeting with U.S. troops taking part in NATO led joimore
Men play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ella-Grace Trudeau (C), daughter of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adjusts her earplugs as she sits bmore
People play mahjong as they sit in water at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.