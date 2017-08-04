版本:
2017年 8月 4日 星期五

Editors Choice Pictures

Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 4日 星期五
A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 8月 4日 星期五
Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 8月 4日 星期五
Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at the official engagement, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at the official engagement, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Emergency personnel put water on the scene of school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
A plane landed in Sao Joao Beach, killing two people, in Costa da Caparica, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Israeli forces gather near a suspicious Palestinian car near Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.S. Marine, Victoria Morrow, during a listening session with military spouses at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump sits with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the wife of a U.S. Marine, Victoria Morrow, during a listening session with military spouses at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Buses are seen driving through Fleita, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A former Russian paratrooper cools down in a fountain during Paratroopers' Day celebrations, on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Riot police stand in front of the National Congress during a vote on sending corruption charges against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for trial in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A woman in the village of Gabarpora mourns during the funeral of Akeel Ahmad Bhat, a civilian who according to local media died following clashes after two militants were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in Hakripora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Debris from damaged buildings are seen from a hole at a rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Fireworks explode over Juzi Island to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha, Hunan province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Firefighters operate at the fire site at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market in Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchange with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta winks at a fellow reporter after the daily press briefing, during which he had a contentious exchange with White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A man stands on a stand up paddle board on lake Hintersteiner in the Austrian village of Scheffau. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families from Greece to Germany, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A Syrian refugee holds banner during a demonstration against delays in reunifications of refugee families from Greece to Germany, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priests give food to people, at the convent of Los Descalzos, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Volunteers cook soup called 'porciuncula' during La Porciuncula, a religious activity where Franciscan priests give food to people, at the convent of Los Descalzos, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Palestinians are seen aboard "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
