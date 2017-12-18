Editors Choice Pictures
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying the crew of Norishige Kanai of Japan, Antonmore
An eagle, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force flies away as a soldier attempts to control it during a welcome more
Opposition supporters strand on a barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucmore
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park more
A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's more
Firefighters keep watch on the Thomas wildfire in the hills and canyons outside Montecito, California. REUTERSmore
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Ericmore
French skipper Francois Gabart celebrates with safety flares as he sails the trimaran Macif into Brest harbourmore
Children cry as they wait with their family for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crmore
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismore
Romanians sporting black cloths over their mouths and eyes protest against the ruling leftist Social Democrat more
Policemen search for missing residents after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby beformore
People walk between candles during the "One Million Stars" event by Swiss humanitarian organisation Caritas asmore
Rescue workers carry two bodies found in the area where Hilda Hernandez, the sister of Honduran President Juanmore
Australian players celebrate after winning the third Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray
The land is covered after residents were required to move out from the low-cost dwellings near apartment blockmore
Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin (standing L) shakes hands with Venezuela's Oil Minister andmore
An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidentiamore
A woman sits inside a polling station during the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhmore
An activist dresses up as a soldier wearing a pig mask during a protest against a law that militarises crime fmore
A policeman takes position after gunmen attacked the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan. REUmore
Flowers from mourners are seen outside the home of billionaire founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex more
