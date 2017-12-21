Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
2017年 12月 21日 星期四

President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Korean soldiers patrol along a barbed-wire fence near the militarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
South Korean soldiers patrol along a barbed-wire fence near the militarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rohingya refugees stand on a road at the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Rohingya refugees stand on a road at the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Rohingya refugee baby girl sleeps inside her family's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee baby girl sleeps inside her family's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man sits at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
A man sits at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro via REUTERS
A young girl jumps in between water sprinklers in Retiro park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
A young girl jumps in between water sprinklers in Retiro park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Protesters who call for an immigration bill addressing the so-called Dreamers, young adults who were brought to the United States as children, rally in the Cannon Tunnel on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
Protesters who call for an immigration bill addressing the so-called Dreamers, young adults who were brought to the United States as children, rally in the Cannon Tunnel on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Indonesian policemen hold rifles while guarding recaptured U.S. citizen and inmate Christian Beasley, who escaped from Kerobokan Prison, at Badung police station in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Indonesian policemen hold rifles while guarding recaptured U.S. citizen and inmate Christian Beasley, who escaped from Kerobokan Prison, at Badung police station in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS
Bristol City's Bobby Reid and Korey Smith celebrate versus Manchester United. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
Bristol City's Bobby Reid and Korey Smith celebrate versus Manchester United. REUTERS/David Klein
People walk under festive decorations for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
People walk under festive decorations for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Ultra Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the holiday of Hanukkah outside their home at Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Ultra Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the holiday of Hanukkah outside their home at Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla addresses the media during his arrival at Toncontin airport after visiting the U.S., in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla addresses the media during his arrival at Toncontin airport after visiting the U.S., in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a court in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man exercises early in the morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
A man exercises early in the morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugee children play at the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Rohingya refugee children play at the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rohingya refugee children play outside the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
Rohingya refugee children play outside the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz arrives for talks with the Christian Social Union (CSU) to form a new government in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz arrives for talks with the Christian Social Union (CSU) to form a new government in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
