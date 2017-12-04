Editors Choice Pictures
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbiermore
A person walks along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) as it is silhouetted against the supermoon during its rismore
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebratmore
A Rohingya refugee looks at the full moon with a child in tow at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangmore
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a Molotov cocktail during a protest caused by thmore
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmethmore
Buddhist monks attend a ceremony at the Angkor Wat temple to pray for peace and stability in Cambodia, in Siemmore
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding causmore
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio joins demonstrators as they take part in a protest against government's tax reforms nmore
Participants take part in the 8th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition near thmore
President Trump boards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, before his departurmore
Rohingya refugees line up for relief aid distribution at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank village ofmore
One of the eight men and a woman holding Turkish citizenship, who were arrested on suspected links to a leftismore
A 10-foot long remote controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California. REUTmore
People wash clothes on the banks of the river Brahmaputra on a foggy winter morning in Guwahati, India. REUTERmore
A relative of Kimberly Fonseca, 19, who was shot during a protest, touches her coffin after the Honduras govermore
Rohingya refugees build a make-shift mosque at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Sumore
A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Military secure worshippers outside Al Rawdah mosque during the first Friday prayer after the attack in Bir Almore
A man tries to take a photo of the Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in red to mark World AIDS Day, hidden by more
History enthusiast, dressed as a soldier, rides his horse during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle more
The supermoon sets over the church of Nuestra Senora de la Encarnacion at dawn in Olvera, near Cadiz, southernmore
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A ferris wheel is seen behind one of the seven statues by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa at Massena square in Nicmore
精选图集
