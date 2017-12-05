Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
President Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
President Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 星期一
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 星期一
A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Five Syrians, accused of facilitating the Rukban bombings in June 2016, react during their trial at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Five Syrians, accused of facilitating the Rukban bombings in June 2016, react during their trial at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian man holds his baby tortoises near the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
A Palestinian man holds his baby tortoises near the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People carry images of late Cuban President Fidel Castro during a march to Santa Ifigenia Cemetery to commemorate the first anniversary of interment of Castro's ashes in Santiago, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
People carry images of late Cuban President Fidel Castro during a march to Santa Ifigenia Cemetery to commemorate the first anniversary of interment of Castro's ashes in Santiago, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A malnourished child is fed at UNICEF medical centre at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
A malnourished child is fed at UNICEF medical centre at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People hold up placards reading "Freedom for political prisoners! we are republic" during a gathering asking for the release of leaders currently jailed at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
People hold up placards reading "Freedom for political prisoners! we are republic" during a gathering asking for the release of leaders currently jailed at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A boy sells grilled corn near cars damaged during recent clashes between Houthi fighters and forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
A boy sells grilled corn near cars damaged during recent clashes between Houthi fighters and forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People sit together next to a camel at the look-out point of Mount Olives opposite to the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
People sit together next to a camel at the look-out point of Mount Olives opposite to the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Saana fell is lighted as part of the Luminous Finland 100 project, a light art event that will be held in honour of the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence, in Kilpisjarvi, Finland. Lehtikuva/Suvi Mansikkasalo via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
The Saana fell is lighted as part of the Luminous Finland 100 project, a light art event that will be held in honour of the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence, in Kilpisjarvi, Finland. Lehtikuva/Suvi Mansikkasalo via REUTERS
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmother, Brigitte Macron (not in the picture), French President's wife and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui (not in the picture) at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmother, Brigitte Macron (not in the picture), French President's wife and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui (not in the picture) at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, puts a balloon on the shield of a soldier in a protest while the country is still mired in chaos over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 星期一
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, puts a balloon on the shield of a soldier in a protest while the country is still mired in chaos over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An Afghan man looks on as he stands at a bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 星期一
An Afghan man looks on as he stands at a bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
