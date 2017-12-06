Editors Choice Pictures

Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the famimore

Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

