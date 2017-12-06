Editors Choice Pictures
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acromore
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy tmore
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heimore
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismmore
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the famimore
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagmore
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a searchmore
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory. KCNA/via REUTERS
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrmore
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, condmore
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killmore
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakmore
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, poses with employees in fancy dress during a visit to ICAPmore
A Palestinian boy writes his homework at his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Detained demonstrators are led out of Longworth House Office building during a protest against the Republican more
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on tmore
A demonstrator attends a carol singing vigil for the families of British citizens detained overseas, outside Dmore
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda internationmore
Yissel Mendoza feeds her pig "Balu" at her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, Califmore
President Trump pats Aaron Williams' son on his shoulder during a discussion with business owners and their famore
A fisherman sails to his net early morning on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
