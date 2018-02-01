Editors Choice Pictures
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mmore
The wreckage of a garbage truck lies beside an Amtrak passenger train after a collision in Crozet, Virginia. Rmore
Young boys swim in a road under repair in Tondo district, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. more
Samuel Rodriguez (L) looks while his son Emanuel throws out a bucket of mud, while they unearth a vehicle, aftmore
Workers roll out a red carpet for Britain's Prince William and Katherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to walk domore
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica,more
A model presents a creation from Magda Nicolas on the runway at the Haiti Fashion Week in Port-au-Prince, Haitmore
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTmore
Suede Uma, 6, a South Sudanese refugee child, plays within Kalobeyei Settlement outside the Kakuma refugee cammore
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. more
A Blue Moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mikemore
Designer Michele Lamy poses in a temprary boxing gym set up inside Selfridges in London. REUTERS/Peter Summers
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, more
Palestinians warm themselves inside their house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A view shows a monument to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev after a heavy snowfall, with illumination lights seen imore
A worker walks past office skyscrapers in the City of London financial district, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of staff appears from behind curtains before the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Gmore
A man looks at his mobile phone amid morning smog in Pristina. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A lotus flower is seen while people pray at the Oudong mountain during the annual Makha Bucha Day which celebrmore
An Egyptian archaeological technician uses chemical injection to renovate a pharaonic bed with animal figures more
A full moon "supermoon" rises in between four towers in a skyscrapers area in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hamore
