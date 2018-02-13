Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian�s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Two young men inspect damages on a building in the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float at the traditional 'Rosenmontag' Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Skaters from Kazakhstan during training for the 1500m speed skating. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Mourners react next to the coffin of Jovanni Vera, who died during clashes between Venezuelan soldiers and illegal miners in Guasipati according to local media, during his funeral at the cemetery in Upata, Venezuela. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, plays a drum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run during the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane receives a wash down to protect it from salt at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii. U.S. Coast Guard/Chief Petty Officer Brandon Kelly/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Course workers are seen on the hill as the women's giant slalom at the Winter Olympics is postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A visitor takes photos at the 71st floor of the Gevora Hotel, the world's tallest hotel, in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Daichi Hara of Japan competes in the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) gestures as she sits in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Dom Parsons of Britain trains for the Skeleton at the Pyeongchang Olympics. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
The aftermath of cyclone Gita is seen in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Facebook Noazky Langi/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Boys slide down a snow-covered slope on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A member of the 'Bloco Bambas da Folia' group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
Henry, a Pomeranian breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
