Editors Choice Pictures
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting...more
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in Pair Skating. ...more
Alex Insam of Italy trains in the Men's Large Hill Individual. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks down as he speaks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa....more
North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park, in Gangneung,...more
Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the podium after the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Supporters of Bekele Gerba, secretary general of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), chant slogans to...more
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes into course workers during the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A police officer inspects the collapsed old tea warehouse in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day...more
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Kelly Zapata and Anthony Espejo pose for photographers before exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day...more
Models rehearse before the The Blonds Fall 2018 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in...more
Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after the Cross-Country Women's 10km Free. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
At sunset, climbers and rescue personnel descend Mount Hood, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in Pair Skating. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Fredensborg Palace is seen after the announcement of Prince Henrik's death, in Fredensborg, Denmark. Ritzau...more
Indigenous Mayan women, with a cross of ashes on their foreheads, attend an Ash Wednesday mass in the...more
Hagen Kearney of the U.S., Adam Lambert of Australia and Lluis Marin Tarroch of Andorra compete in the Men's...more
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP) known as 'Jaguares' of El Salvador...more
Paris Saint-Germain�s Alphonse Areola makes a save against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer talks on his mobile phone as he sits on sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India....more
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
精选图集
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7
Highlights from day seven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Lunar New Year
The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Art of the skeleton helmet
Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.
On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
The many faces of Pyeongchang
From scowls to smiles, all the emotions from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture
The First Nations Indigenous Warriors was formed to reclaim the streets of Winnipeg's North End, a neighborhood challenged by substance abuse, suicides and the legacy of Canada's colonial policies.