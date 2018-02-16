Editors Choice Pictures
Pope Francis meets Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters
Michael Christian Martinez of Philippines performs in Men's Figure Skating Short Program. REUTERS/Damir...more
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more
Police and rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed under construction...more
Dario Cologna of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron, ahead of the Chinese Lunar...more
Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the Women's Snowboard Cross Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of the...more
A fan is seen before Olympic Athletes from Russia play Slovenia in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Match....more
Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S., Michela Moioli of Italy, Eva Samkova of the...more
Nikolas Cruz appears via video monitor with Melisa McNeill, his public defender, at a bond court hearing after...more
Alex Insam of Italy trains for the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ivan Telegin, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, breaks his stick in front of Luka Gracnar of Slovenia during the...more
Actors Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and Bryan Craston arrive for the screening of the movie 'Isle of dogs' at...more
French farmer Jean-Bernard Huon, 70, carries hay at his farm in Riec-sur-Belon, France. REUTERS/Stephane...more
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan competes in the Men's Skeleton Finals. REUTER/Arnd Wiegmann
People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate Lunar New Year among ice sculptures...more
Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,' a five-day...more
Britain's Prince Harry shows off his hockey skills as he visits a 'Fit and Fed' school holiday activity...more
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates after the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year...more
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims...more
Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dog, at...more
Lydia Lassila of Australia in action during Women's Aerials Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
