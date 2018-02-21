Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 21日 星期三 21:10 BJT

Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay 'Newt' Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces 'Day Zero', the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
A member of the White House staff vacuums the stage ahead of a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony held by President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Donald Trump Jr. gestures as Basant Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of M3M India and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, look on during a photo opportunity before start of a meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 星期二
Sofia Goggia of Italy and Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
President Trump struggles for a moment while putting the medal of valor on Avery County (NC) Sheriff's Office Lieutenant William Buchanan during a Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
An artist perform before the medal ceremony after the biathlon mixed relay. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Kailani Craine of Australia performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts during the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
