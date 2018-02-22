版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 22日 星期四 21:10 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada to win gold in the women's hockey final. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada to win gold in the women's hockey final. REUTERS/David W...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada to win gold in the women's hockey final. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
1 / 24
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
President Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
4 / 24
Iraqi forces deploy during a campaign searching for weapons and wanted people, to impose order in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Iraqi forces deploy during a campaign searching for weapons and wanted people, to impose order in Basra,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Iraqi forces deploy during a campaign searching for weapons and wanted people, to impose order in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 24
Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 24
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
7 / 24
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the alpine slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the alpine slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the alpine slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
8 / 24
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film 'Black Panther' at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film 'Black Panther' at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
9 / 24
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in the 4-man bobsleigh....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in the 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 24
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 24
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Students who walked out of their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools protest against gun violence in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 24
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic Games at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic Games at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 24
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
15 / 24
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
People light candles in front of mementoes placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 24
Claudio Patz and Peter de Cruz of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of Britain looks down. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Claudio Patz and Peter de Cruz of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Claudio Patz and Peter de Cruz of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of Britain looks down. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
17 / 24
An artist perform before the medal ceremony for the biathlon mixed relays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An artist perform before the medal ceremony for the biathlon mixed relays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
An artist perform before the medal ceremony for the biathlon mixed relays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 24
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 24
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 24
A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
21 / 24
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier pose for photographers during their visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier pose for...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier pose for photographers during their visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 24
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 21日 星期三
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
23 / 24
Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Sunset is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 2月 21日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 2月 20日
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 20日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 2月 19日

精选图集

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

At least 76 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram in a mass kidnapping that echoed the abduction of some 220 girls from a Chibok school in April 2014.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐