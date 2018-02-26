Editors Choice Pictures
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Nearby residents Lizzie Varda, 16, and her mother Kathy Varda take part in a vigil led by the Junior Newtown...more
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican....more
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the figure skating gala of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Callum Smith in action with Nieky Holzken in Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A woman takes part in a demonstration demanding justice for the female victims of violence in Mexico, in...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at a pineapple presented to him by Israeli youth movement...more
Demonstrators scuffle with police during an anti-fascism demonstration in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo...more
Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good...more
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after winning his final match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at...more
Policemen react after a protester threw a stone from Notre Dame Cathedral compound in Kinshasa, Democratic...more
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A participant prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss Jumbo 2018 at a department store in Nakhon...more
People visit the site of the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov as they mark the third...more
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a young goat as he visits the 55th International Agriculture Fair in...more
Ivanka Trump and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter...more
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai...more
Special forces of Belarusian Defence Ministry pose for a photo as they mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day...more
Worshippers kneel and pray in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old...more
Olympic Athlete from Russia coach Oleg Znarok is lifted up after Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany...more
General view of the torch after it is extinguished and fireworks during the closing ceremony of the...more
Participants perform during an event as part of British Council's UK-India Year of Culture inside a college...more
