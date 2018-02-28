Editors Choice Pictures
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence...more
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max...more
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more
Water covers downtown streets after the Ohio River flooded in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during...more
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the...more
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus,...more
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges during the Mobile...more
Borussia Dortmund fan in the stands. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Greenpeace activists gesture while wearing masks of Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera during a protest...more
A Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) carries a box with...more
Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a...more
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the...more
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the...more
Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A journalist lights a candle in memory of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, in Trencin, Slovakia....more
A member of law enforcement reacts during a commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World...more
A duck looks at icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good...more
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during testing. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Julia Kloeckner during a...more
A dinosaur park is seen affected by freezing weather and snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje...more
People watch the dancing water fountain synchronised to music at the Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino on the...more
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern...more
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (2nd R) sits with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) as U.S. President...more
