版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 8日 星期四 20:50 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
Close
1 / 25
Martti Nomme of Estonia competes at a trial round of the Men�s Normal Hill Individual at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Martti Nomme of Estonia competes at a trial round of the Men�s Normal Hill Individual at the Pyeongchang 2018 more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Martti Nomme of Estonia competes at a trial round of the Men�s Normal Hill Individual at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
2 / 25
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Close
3 / 25
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 25
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather with snow and freezing temperatures arrive in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather wmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather with snow and freezing temperatures arrive in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 25
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Centre for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Centre for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Centre for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 25
A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 25
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway servimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers perform during the start of the 22nd Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers perform during the start of the 22nd Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers perform during the start of the 22nd Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 25
Women take part in an annual block party known as "Banda do Candinho e Mulatas" (Candinho Band and Mulatto Women), during carnival festivities at Bixiga neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women take part in an annual block party known as "Banda do Candinho e Mulatas" (Candinho Band and Mulatto Wommore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Women take part in an annual block party known as "Banda do Candinho e Mulatas" (Candinho Band and Mulatto Women), during carnival festivities at Bixiga neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 25
The greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) is shown in this undated handout photo taken in Brittany, France. Courtesy Olivier Farcy/Handout via REUTERS

The greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) is shown in this undated handout photo taken in Brittany, France. more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
The greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) is shown in this undated handout photo taken in Brittany, France. Courtesy Olivier Farcy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 25
Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
12 / 25
Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Automore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 25
People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 25
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 25
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 星期二
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 25
Children look on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Children look on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Children look on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 25
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills. more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 25
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 星期二
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 25
A man with an umbrella is seen through rain drops on a car window walking by a mural in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., February 7, 2018.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man with an umbrella is seen through rain drops on a car window walking by a mural in Brooklyn, New York, U.more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A man with an umbrella is seen through rain drops on a car window walking by a mural in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., February 7, 2018.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 25
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 25
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
22 / 25
A woman stands next to a destroyed house after a river flooded Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

A woman stands next to a destroyed house after a river flooded Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A woman stands next to a destroyed house after a river flooded Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
Close
23 / 25
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
24 / 25
A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

下一个

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 2月 7日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 2月 6日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 2月 5日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 2月 3日

精选图集

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's one-man Winter Olympics team, was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony.

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐