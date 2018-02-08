Editors Choice Pictures
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochmore
Martti Nomme of Estonia competes at a trial round of the Men�s Normal Hill Individual at the Pyeongchang 2018 more
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rmore
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather wmore
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Centre for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERSmore
A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. more
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway servimore
Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers perform during the start of the 22nd Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesmore
Women take part in an annual block party known as "Banda do Candinho e Mulatas" (Candinho Band and Mulatto Wommore
The greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) is shown in this undated handout photo taken in Brittany, France. more
Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vmore
Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Automore
People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracamore
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), more
Children look on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kmore
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills. more
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohmore
A man with an umbrella is seen through rain drops on a car window walking by a mural in Brooklyn, New York, U.more
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A woman stands next to a destroyed house after a river flooded Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo more
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
