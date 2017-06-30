Editor's Choice Pictures
A displaced Iraqi man who was among the rescued at the site of battle eats bread at the positions of Iraqi formore
Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower more
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan more
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part more
Festival-goers dance at the silent disco stage during Open'er music Festival in Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Matej more
People hug after arriving in advance of the incoming travel ban to the U.S. at John F. Kennedy airport in the more
Little Joe, a western lowland gorilla, is put under anesthesia at Franklin Park Zoo for a routine general physmore
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City inmore
Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcommore
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinpimore
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caramore
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/more
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. more
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meemore
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong, Chimore
Displaced children play in the rain at an evacuation center as army troops continue their assault against insumore
The horse of the "Torre" (Tower) parish is escorted by a groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Camore
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo more
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at aboumore
Fusilier commandos of the Air Force train at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France.more
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz dismore
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.