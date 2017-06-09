版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六 00:20 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russianmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 23
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
2 / 23
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attendmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
3 / 23
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
4 / 23
Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Muslims pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 23
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 23
People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khalmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
People stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 23
Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 23
A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A man collects plastic for recycling in a garbage dump in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 23
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmarmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 23
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 23
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's somore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 23
Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Military soldiers carry dead bodies from a crashed military plane outside Launglon township, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 23
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 23
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 23
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival",more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 23
This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board hats emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 23
A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A pet rabbit sits in front of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 23
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 23
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Unionmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children's Union. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
20 / 23
Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's highest glass-floored observation deck, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Visitors take selfies as a view of Seoul shrouded in smog is seen in the background at Seoul Sky, the world's highest glass-floored observation deck, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
21 / 23
This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far left in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far lefmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument standing on the National Mall and the White House at far left in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 23
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 9日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 8日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 7日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 6日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐