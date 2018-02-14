Editors Choice Pictures
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi...more
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cell phone in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate,...more
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of...more
A reveller from Salgueiro performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de...more
Models stand during rehearsal before the 3.1 Phillip Lim's 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in...more
People dressed as Momotxorros, half bull, half man figures dressed in blood soaked sheepskins, take part in...more
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche...more
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel...more
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference...more
Candles and flowers are placed outside Dresden's Frauenkirche cathedral in Dresden to commemorate the World...more
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts as he waits for his training jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai...more
Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti...more
Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland....more
Saudi men perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi...more
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal...more
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats"...more
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia...more
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in high winds in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Revellers strike each other with pig bladders on a street during carnival celebrations in the northwestern...more
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
