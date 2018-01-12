Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. Picture taken January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. Picture taken January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Fire Copter over Montecito, California. Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County FD/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Fire Copter over Montecito, California. Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County FD/via REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
