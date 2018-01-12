Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protemore
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Amore
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. more
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room more
Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercisemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Kormore
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a wmore
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Rmore
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase nemore
Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTmore
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Amore
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, more
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Samore
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. Rmore
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoesmore
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station beformore
A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Banglademore
Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/more
Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Suppmore
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatmore
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevachmore
