Editor's Choice

People celebrate the pagan rite called "Kolyadki" and mark the New Year, according to the Julian calendar on January 13, at the social department for the elderly and disabled people in the village of Vishnevka, Belarus January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

