Editor's Choice

图片 | 2018年 1月 15日 星期一 21:50 BJT

A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
An electronic sign reads "There is no threat" in Oahu, Hawaii, U.S., after a false emergency alert that said a ballistic missile was headed for Hawaii, in this January 13, 2018 photo obtained from social media. Instagram/@sighpoutshrug/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
An electronic sign reads "There is no threat" in Oahu, Hawaii, U.S., after a false emergency alert that said a ballistic missile was headed for Hawaii, in this January 13, 2018 photo obtained from social media. Instagram/@sighpoutshrug/via REUTERS
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Palestinian demonstrators run as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
German air force pilots stand next to a fighter jet during a visit of Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the Al Azraq air base in Jordan, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
German air force pilots stand next to a fighter jet during a visit of Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the Al Azraq air base in Jordan, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Armed women attend a rally to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Armed women attend a rally to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee gets a hair cut at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
A Rohingya refugee gets a hair cut at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy holds a book as he walks on books scattered on the ground after an air strike hit a school book storage building in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
A boy holds a book as he walks on books scattered on the ground after an air strike hit a school book storage building in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee girl plays at a tube-well in Palong Khali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Diego Martin Duplessis of Argentina drives his Honda during the 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Former President Manuel Zelaya is helped by aides while being overcome by tear gas during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Former President Manuel Zelaya is helped by aides while being overcome by tear gas during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police investigate near the statue of 'Christ of the Pacific' that was partially burned after a fire at the base of the monument, at Morro Solar hill in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Police investigate near the statue of 'Christ of the Pacific' that was partially burned after a fire at the base of the monument, at Morro Solar hill in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People inspect a damaged car in Sidon, southern Lebanon, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
People inspect a damaged car in Sidon, southern Lebanon, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A girl hugs her teddy bear as her family takes shelter in a school after Mayon volcano erupted in Camalig , Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
A girl hugs her teddy bear as her family takes shelter in a school after Mayon volcano erupted in Camalig , Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in support of "clean" legislation in New York, U.S., January 10, 2018. Picture taken January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in support of "clean" legislation in New York, U.S., January 10, 2018. Picture taken January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bournemouth's Simon Francis reacts after Arsenal's Hector Bellerin scores their first goal at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Bournemouth's Simon Francis reacts after Arsenal's Hector Bellerin scores their first goal at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People celebrate the pagan rite called "Kolyadki" and mark the New Year, according to the Julian calendar on January 13, at the social department for the elderly and disabled people in the village of Vishnevka, Belarus January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
People celebrate the pagan rite called "Kolyadki" and mark the New Year, according to the Julian calendar on January 13, at the social department for the elderly and disabled people in the village of Vishnevka, Belarus January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates her win during the Women's Downhill at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates her win during the Women's Downhill at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium, January 13, 2018. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium, January 13, 2018. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
The Brooklyn Bridge is seen partially in fog from in front of the Manhattan skyline in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
The Brooklyn Bridge is seen partially in fog from in front of the Manhattan skyline in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru, in Acari, Arequipa , Peru, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Ramos

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru, in Acari, Arequipa , Peru, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Ramos
A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
A boy stands with women loyal to the Houthi movement during a gathering held to show their support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 1月 13日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 12日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 11日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 11日

精选图集

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.

Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐