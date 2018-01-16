Editors Choice Pictures
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south omore
Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for an interview on Capitol Hill by the House Intelmore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swastmore
Tracee Ellis Ross reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for black-ish at tmore
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rmore
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Imore
Protesters shout slogans outside the parliament building during a demonstration against planned government refmore
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salemore
Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas more
A military policeman is silhouetted against burning tires set alight by opposition supporters during a protestmore
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, more
Student artist Lea Porre from Central St. Martins college, demonstrates her work, "101 Archeology" at the Tatemore
A member of a rescue team carries a migrant baby after being rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranemore
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francmore
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according tomore
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Rodrigo Huilpang, 34, a Mapuche indigenous, poses for a photo at Santiago Linconir village, near where Pope Frmore
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregatimore
Children are seen inside the first Saudi Arabia cinema in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
People protest against President Trump's recent comments and tough stand on immigration near the Southern Boulmore
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, more
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of somore
Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vermore
Workers at Carillion look out of a window after the company went into liquidation, in Wolverhampton, Britain. more
Members of the news media stand outside the home of David Allen Turpin and Louise Ann Turpin in Perris, Califomore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.