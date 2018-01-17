Editors Choice Pictures
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Amore
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-remodeled Pyongyang Teacher Training College. KCNA/via REUTmore
Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for an interview by the House Intelligence Committemore
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francmore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visitmore
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTEmore
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandinmore
Head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su, Vice Chairman of Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the more
Dr. Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault chmore
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral. REUTERS/Heathcliff more
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricmore
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash during another mild eruption in Legamore
Riot policemen block access at a camp of supporters of Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former Presidemore
Pope Francis is greeted by Jeannette Zurita,representative of prisoners, at the San Joaquin women's prison in more
A crocodile that has had a motorcycle tyre arouund its neck for at least 2 years, sunbaths on a beach in Palu more
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shatimore
A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Cmore
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardmore
Visitors are seen at the exhibition "What Were You Wearing?" that showcases the stories of U.S. student rape vmore
Luc Abalo of France and goalkeeper Viachaslau Saldatsenka of Belarus in action at the European Handball Champimore
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
