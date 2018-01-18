Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 18日 星期四 21:47 BJT

President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A man selects deli from a partially empty refrigerator at a supermarket in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A man selects deli from a partially empty refrigerator at a supermarket in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge greets patient Rafael Chana, 4, during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, in London. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge greets patient Rafael Chana, 4, during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, in London. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland. The banner reads 'Women's rights - women's business'. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland. The banner reads 'Women's rights - women's business'. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Waves crash on the lighthouse of "La Isla del Mouro" in the port town of Santander, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Waves crash on the lighthouse of "La Isla del Mouro" in the port town of Santander, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A worker closes the security shutter of a window display at a shoes store in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A worker closes the security shutter of a window display at a shoes store in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Drayang dancer Lhaden, 38, prepares to leave her house and go to work in a bar in the capital city of Thimphu, Bhutan. Lhaden, a divorced mother-of-two, dances until midnight, and like thousands of her compatriots, is struggling to make ends meet. "I'm not happy or sad about things, I have no other choice," she said. Lhaden, who earns $125 a month, is counting the pennies. "I live in such a small flat so I can afford food and clothes." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Drayang dancer Lhaden, 38, prepares to leave her house and go to work in a bar in the capital city of Thimphu, Bhutan. Lhaden, a divorced mother-of-two, dances until midnight, and like thousands of her compatriots, is struggling to make ends meet. "I'm not happy or sad about things, I have no other choice," she said. Lhaden, who earns $125 a month, is counting the pennies. "I live in such a small flat so I can afford food and clothes." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Former student leader Joshua Wong reacts outside High Court before receiving his sentence in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Former student leader Joshua Wong reacts outside High Court before receiving his sentence in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
SEED Solutions' platform robot SEED-Noid picks up tea leaf from a tea tree during its demonstration at Robot Development & Application Expo in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
SEED Solutions' platform robot SEED-Noid picks up tea leaf from a tea tree during its demonstration at Robot Development & Application Expo in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and Matthieu Baumel of France drive their Toyota during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and Matthieu Baumel of France drive their Toyota during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man and dog walk in the falling snow in Rockland Lake State Park near the Hudson River in Clarkstown, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A man and dog walk in the falling snow in Rockland Lake State Park near the Hudson River in Clarkstown, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents of the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) react after the French government's official announcement to abandon the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO) project in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Residents of the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) react after the French government's official announcement to abandon the Grand Ouest Airport (AGO) project in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
David Goffin of Belgium meets a koala during a promotional event for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Tennis Australia/Fiona Hamilton/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
David Goffin of Belgium meets a koala during a promotional event for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Tennis Australia/Fiona Hamilton/via REUTERS
Son of Russian former figure skater Evgeni Plushenko, Alexander performs at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Son of Russian former figure skater Evgeni Plushenko, Alexander performs at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 18日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 16日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 15日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2018年 1月 13日

