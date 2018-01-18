Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks as White House Press Secretary Sarmore
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Muro,more
A man selects deli from a partially empty refrigerator at a supermarket in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Cmore
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge greets patient Rafael Chana, 4, during a visit to Great Ormond Smore
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrilmore
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland. The banner reads 'more
A Palestinian girl looks through a plastic sheet as raindrops are seen, outside her family's house in Al-Shatimore
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in more
Waves crash on the lighthouse of "La Isla del Mouro" in the port town of Santander, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alomore
A worker closes the security shutter of a window display at a shoes store in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. Rmore
Drayang dancer Lhaden, 38, prepares to leave her house and go to work in a bar in the capital city of Thimphu,more
Former student leader Joshua Wong reacts outside High Court before receiving his sentence in Hong Kong. REUTmore
SEED Solutions' platform robot SEED-Noid picks up tea leaf from a tea tree during its demonstration at Robot Dmore
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at thmore
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USAmore
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and Matthieu Baumel of France drive their Toyota during the Dakar Rally. REUTERSmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomasmore
A man and dog walk in the falling snow in Rockland Lake State Park near the Hudson River in Clarkstown, New Yomore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visitmore
Residents of the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) react after the French government's official announcememore
David Goffin of Belgium meets a koala during a promotional event for the Australian Open tennis tournament at more
Son of Russian former figure skater Evgeni Plushenko, Alexander performs at the ISU European Championships in more
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandinmore
President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
