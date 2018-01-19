Editors Choice Pictures
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seligemore
A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to tmore
Britain's Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banquetinmore
A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which skidded off the runway, is lifted by a crane at Trabzon airpmore
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.more
David Turpin and Louise Turpin appear in court for their arraignment in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Gina Femore
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain celebrates winning against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Australian Open. more
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews an honor guard upon his arrival on board of the French war ship Dixmumore
A vehicle that ran over some people at Copacabana beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According local medmore
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates her last competition at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandinmore
Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Trump boards Marine One more
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skullcap off as he holds a cross during a meeting with youth in Santiago, more
Crew members Paula Podest and Carlos Ciufffardi kiss after being married on board by Pope Francis during the fmore
A Palestinian woman feeds her daughter as they sit by a fire on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gazmore
Men wait before a swim to try retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bomore
A person waits outside fashion show of designer Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannibmore
A general view shows the interiors of what the Israeli military say is a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gmore
A man takes pictures of the car of a cargo train that ran off the tracks knocking a home in the municipality omore
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A boy begs for alms at the Jonbeel Mela festival, where people belonging to different tribes exchange their memore
Seagulls fly above Melbourne Park during a night session of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbournemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches an exhibit dedicated to the breakthrough the Nazi Siege of Leningrad more
People walk by a lake at a public park on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandemore
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) (R) is trailed by reporters as he walks between meetings at the U.S. Cmore
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
America divided over Trump
From supporters' rallies to Women's Marches, a look back at a year of polarized politics.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Marking the Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.