Editors Choice Pictures

People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilmore
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome themore
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brmore
The numbers "2018" are written in the air with a sparkler on a roadside while cars drive along the R257 "Yenismore
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties hold flares as they take part in a rally to mark the 109th anniversmore
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi (R) enters a military courtroom escorted by Israeli Prison Service personnel at Omore
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Burnt cars are seen in what remains of the multi-storey car park, where a large fire destroyed many cars on Sumore
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Romore
A devotee lights a cigaret to a figure of Santa Muerte or The Saint of Death during the first prayer of the Nemore
Members of a marching band take a break before performing during the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain.more
Fireworks are seen above the Taedong River during New Year celebrations as visitors pose for a photo in front more
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee during their trmore
A woman prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with their son Barron, arrive for a New Year's Eve party at his more
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organisemore
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their first goal against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/more
Revelers brace freezing cold temperatures in Times Square ahead of New Year's celebrations in Manhattan. REmore
Fireworks explode over the towers of the St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle to mark the first day of the newmore
A conservator shows a 2,700-year-old clay seal impression which archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Autmore
A seagull stands on a fountain in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The first sun of the New Year rises behind the 62 storey Bharia Icon Tower, which is still under construction,more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a New Year's Day speech. KCNA / via REUTERS
A high wave crashes on the protecting wall at the fishing harbour in Pornic, France as Carmen storm hits the Fmore
