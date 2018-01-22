Editors Choice Pictures
A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afmore
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in more
Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presenmore
Revellers dressed as devils walk among fireworks during "Correfocs" (fire runs), traditional celebrations in emore
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters pray at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childmore
Palestinian fishermen warm themselves by a fire at a beach on a winter day, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERmore
Riot policemen fire teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activismore
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/Dmore
Schoolfriends bring yellow flowers to represent sunshine as they queue up to view Cranberries singer Dolores Omore
People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Aerobatic dancers under the direction of Spanish theatrical company La Fura dels Baus perform in "The Rise of more
Palestinians take part in a protest against aid cut, outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWAmore
Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A statue of Alexander the Great is seen through waving Greek national flags during a rally against the use of more
Lyubov Valiyeva, member of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, sprinkles herself with snow from branches of a more
A girl wears a Venezuelan flag as Venezuelan security forces block access to opposition supporters and mournermore
Relatives mourn next to the dead body of a victim, who was killed in Saturday�s fire in a warehouse, in New Demore
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Smore
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkimore
Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, films with a mobile phone a line of soldiers during a protest against more
Relatives and mourners of Jose Pimentel and Abraham Agostini, part of the team of rogue ex-policeman Oscar Permore
A balloon is tied to a child's push chair during the Tamborrada on the Day of San Sebastian, in which people dmore
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
