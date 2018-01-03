Editors Choice Pictures
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall atmore
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditiomore
Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply cumore
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their rmore
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean sidemore
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheemore
A couple takes a selfie while riding on a boat at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmoomore
Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed durimore
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Kmore
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firemen work at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Shannmore
Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maidugurimore
West Ham United's Winston Reid in action with West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqmore
A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Holmore
People take part in pro-government rallies, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Visitors attend a 3D light show at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilmore
Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minmore
Members of "Miracle Team", a soccer team made up of one-legged, crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to theirmore
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brmore
A group of tourists listens to a tour guide on a foggy day, in an observation point on Mount of Olives overloomore
Seagulls follow a tour boat on Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People cross the road on a pedestrian crossing during a foggy day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Along the Korean DMZ
Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Frozen falls
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.
Bus plunges off cliff in Peru
At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
Supermoon rising
Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.
California goes to pot
Dozens of stores selling legal recreational marijuana open for business in California.
New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico
More than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island's electrical grid, residents celebrate the new year under the lights of generators.