Editors Choice Pictures

2018年 1月 30日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gesture through a bus window ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony as the President of the People's Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Destroyed building from previous clashes are seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Earthquake victims embrace as they take part in a farewell ceremony to their homes in a building in Pacifico 455, damaged during the September 2017 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 星期日
David Beckham, wearing a league scarf, salutes a section of the crowd at this official announcement for Miami's MLS expansion team in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A honour guard stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Members of a historical military club take part in a historical reenactment performance of the battle on January 29, 1918 when several hundred students died while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Afghan Presidential palace employees prepare for Indonesian President Joko Widodo to get off the plane in Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Massoud Hossaini/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Supporters of Amal movement hold the party's flag near burning tires in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a bandy ice rink during her official visit with Prince William in Stockholm, Sweden. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A taxi driver takes part in a demonstration against what taxi drivers say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A walkway surrounds a 49-feet tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi" on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres, seen during opening event at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A Palestinian farmer throws wheat seeds during a tour by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A Taiwanese M60A3 tank fires off blank shells during a military drill in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar lights candles during the stone-laying ceremony for the memorial to members of the resistance at Nazi concentration camps during World War Two, at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre as part of the International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro throws the ball during a softball game with ministers and military high command members at Fuerte Tiuna military base, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Afghan security forces stand near the Marshal Fahim military academy after a series of explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
