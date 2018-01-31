Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
A British Airways aicraft flies in front of a full moon over London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Samuel Rodriguez (L) looks while his son Emanuel throws out a bucket of mud, while they unearth a vehicle, aftmore
A farmer walks through a wheat field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A kurdish girl gestures during a protest against the Turkish attacks on Afrin in Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodimore
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition jumps fromore
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in tmore
The world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen and the shortest woman, Jyoti Amge walk in front of the Great Pyramids amore
DACA recipient Javier Hernandez Kistte, 27, poses for a portrait outside his home in Los Angeles, California. more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an electronic screen during a meeting with his confidants ahead ofmore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolmore
A Houthi arms depot explodes after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a bandy ice rink during her official visit with Prince Wmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Brace Hemmelgamore
India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj is seen silhouetted as a tugboat pulls it during its launch more
North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho, currently a law student at Dongguk University, holds up his crutches duringmore
A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop more
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Qastal village in east Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Palestinian boy charges a mobile phone from batteries offered as a free service in his neighborhood which exmore
Lifeguard of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms Xavi Cerda gestures from onboard an RHIB to fellow lifeguards durmore
Photographers take photos of Sid the Pug at a media preview event for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in more
Earthquake victims embrace as they take part in a farewell ceremony to their homes in a building in Pacifico 4more
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. more
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Rumore
