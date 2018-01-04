Editors Choice Pictures
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynemore
President Donald Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by White House press more
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curmore
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean sidemore
A baby caresses Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Rmore
Pedestrians stop to photograph the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jmore
A North Korean flag flutters on the top of their guard post inside North Korean territory in this picture takemore
Tyler Barriss, 25, appears in court for his extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Irfan Khanmore
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditiomore
A carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train is pictured lying on its side after if was pushed out more
A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western more
A girl wrapped in a shawl looks on as she waits along with her mother for a train at a railway station on a comore
A boy looks at candles during the "One Million Stars" event by Swiss humanitarian organisation Caritas as a simore
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall atmore
Rohingya refugee children react at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their rmore
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Damore
Women, dressed in ceremonial kimonos, smile in front of an electronic board displaying the Nikkei average (topmore
A boat is stranded on the edge of a pier after it was washed there by floods in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodamore
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Kmore
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheemore
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUmore
De-icing road salt is piled up in preparation for winter snow storms at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massamore
Germany's Richard Freitag in action at the 66th Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournamente. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbimore
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with South Korean Kim Bok-dong, who was abducted to serve as a "comfomore
下一个
精选图集
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Along the Korean DMZ
Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Frozen falls
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.
Bus plunges off cliff in Peru
At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
Supermoon rising
Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.
California goes to pot
Dozens of stores selling legal recreational marijuana open for business in California.