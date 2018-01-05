版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 6日 星期六 04:10 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 6日 星期六
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
1 / 25
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
2 / 25
A boy sleds down a Beacon Hill street during Storm Grayson in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A boy sleds down a Beacon Hill street during Storm Grayson in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
A boy sleds down a Beacon Hill street during Storm Grayson in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 25
President Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by Press Secretary Sarah Hucmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
President Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 25
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket testmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 25
Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 25
Labourers clean an open drain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers clean an open drain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Labourers clean an open drain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 25
Aliaksandra Sasnovich�of Belarus celebrates defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova�in their women's semi-final match. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

Aliaksandra Sasnovich�of Belarus celebrates defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova�in their women's semi-finamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Aliaksandra Sasnovich�of Belarus celebrates defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova�in their women's semi-final match. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton
Close
8 / 25
Rohingya refugee children sit inside a classroom at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rohingya refugee children sit inside a classroom at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Rohingya refugee children sit inside a classroom at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 25
Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th street in upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th street in upper Manhattan. REUmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Men struggle against wind and snow as they push a shopping cart across 125th street in upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 25
Ezzeya Daraghmeh, an 82-year-old Palestinian woman who said she has kept parts of her hair she cut over 67 years, holds her collected hair as she stuffs it in a pillow, in the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Ezzeya Daraghmeh, an 82-year-old Palestinian woman who said she has kept parts of her hair she cut over 67 yeamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Ezzeya Daraghmeh, an 82-year-old Palestinian woman who said she has kept parts of her hair she cut over 67 years, holds her collected hair as she stuffs it in a pillow, in the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
11 / 25
A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auctmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 25
Relatives of slain persons react at a crime scene where their loved ones were gunned down by unknown assailants at a garage in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives of slain persons react at a crime scene where their loved ones were gunned down by unknown assailantmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Relatives of slain persons react at a crime scene where their loved ones were gunned down by unknown assailants at a garage in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 25
Commemorative gifts ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen displayed for sale in a shop in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Commemorative gifts ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen dispmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Commemorative gifts ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen displayed for sale in a shop in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 25
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Damore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 25
Boys stands near a damaged site after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys stands near a damaged site after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria. REUTERS/Bassamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Boys stands near a damaged site after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 25
West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta in action against Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta in action against Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta in action against Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
17 / 25
A man takes a picture as high waves hit the waterfront in Marseille after storm Eleanor hit France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A man takes a picture as high waves hit the waterfront in Marseille after storm Eleanor hit France. REUTERS/Jemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
A man takes a picture as high waves hit the waterfront in Marseille after storm Eleanor hit France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
18 / 25
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
19 / 25
A police officer in civilian clothing arranges packages of cocaine, seized from a ship stopped in international waters, before their incineration at a military base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Roberto Guzman

A police officer in civilian clothing arranges packages of cocaine, seized from a ship stopped in internationamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
A police officer in civilian clothing arranges packages of cocaine, seized from a ship stopped in international waters, before their incineration at a military base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Roberto Guzman
Close
20 / 25
A demonstrator gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally protest against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A demonstrator gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally protest against Bolivia's government newmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
A demonstrator gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally protest against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
21 / 25
David Harris uses a chainsaw to clear a tree that fell on a neighbour's home as heavy rain and gusting winds from Winter Storm Grayson cause disruptions in Halifax, Canada. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese

David Harris uses a chainsaw to clear a tree that fell on a neighbour's home as heavy rain and gusting winds fmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
David Harris uses a chainsaw to clear a tree that fell on a neighbour's home as heavy rain and gusting winds from Winter Storm Grayson cause disruptions in Halifax, Canada. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese
Close
22 / 25
Tourists pose with the charging bull statue during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists pose with the charging bull statue during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Tourists pose with the charging bull statue during Storm Grayson in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 25
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ride their camels during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ride their camels during rehearsals for the Republic Day parmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ride their camels during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
24 / 25
Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 5日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 3日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 2日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 12月 30日

精选图集

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.

Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather

Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather

Iguanas and turtles stunned by cold temperatures are rescued in Florida.

Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

The ten most searched people and events last year.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Frozen falls

Frozen falls

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐