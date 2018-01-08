Editors Choice Pictures
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damasmore
Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning thmore
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andresmore
A migrant rests with her children at a naval base after they were brought back by Libyan coast guards in Tripomore
A participant jumps in the waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgiumore
Smoke and fire is seen from Panama-registered tanker SANCHI carrying Iranian oil after it collided with a Chinmore
Horses are seen inside a forest near the ruins of the Greek and Roman city in Shahhat, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omore
Sunrays enter through the rooftop as employees work at a jute processing mill in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Banglmore
Colored powder is sprayed on runners as they celebrate during a Color Fun Run in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Phimore
Actresses Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Eva Longoria pose backstage at the Goldmore
Palestinian children sit in a donkey cart on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERSmore
Iraqi officers react at their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebrations in Baghdad, Imore
People attend a service on Orthodox Christmas Eve at the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERSmore
Judges take part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the legal year in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Forensic officials inspect inside a burnt restaurant after a fire in which, according to local media, five peomore
Revellers wrapped in white sheets stand on an abandoned house during the Bocuk night, or the Thracian Halloweemore
Passenger planes leave behind contrails as they fly in the skies over London Luton Airport, Britain. REUTERSmore
Smoke rises as people inspect damage at the site of air strikes in the city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Ramore
A man holds a cross during a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in themore
Czech presidential candidate Michal Horacek waits backstage at Blanik Theatre, ahead of direct presidential elmore
President Trump speaks to the media after the Congressional Republican Leadership retreat at Camp David, Marylmore
Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in Londmore
Devotees jostle one another as they try to touch the Black Nazarene replica during an annual procession in Quimore
A Palestinian woman stands by a fence during a protest calling on Egypt to open Rafah border crossing, in the more
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Golden Globes red carpet
Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Top Google searches of 2017
The ten most searched people and events last year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Skiers take flight at Four Hills
Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.
Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather
Iguanas and turtles stunned by cold temperatures are rescued in Florida.