Editors Choice Pictures

People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainamore
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as thmore
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, basebmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more
Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny more
Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, more
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama,more
Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their more
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a pmore
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTEmore
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosamore
Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Parmore
German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cupmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in more
A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Nasemore
Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independenmore
Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinesemore
A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly overmore
Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault againsmore
Our top photos of the week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.