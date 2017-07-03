版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 3日 星期一 20:30 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 24
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 24
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, basebmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage, 1886 rules, baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 24
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 24
Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at the multi-purpose hall of the army hospital at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at the multi-purpose hall of the army hospital at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 24
Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
8 / 24
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama, east of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama, east of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 24
Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Riot police clash with demonstrators at a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 24
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 24
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a parole board decided to cut his sentence by a third, at Maasiyahu prison near Ramle, Israel. Walla!news/Rubi Kastro via REUTERS

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert walks out of the prison door as he is released from prison after a parole board decided to cut his sentence by a third, at Maasiyahu prison near Ramle, Israel. Walla!news/Rubi Kastro via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
13 / 24
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
14 / 24
Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Parmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Chinese paramilitary policemen take an oath ahead of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cup final. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cupmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
German players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected in the FIFA Confederations Cup final. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 24
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 24
Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti of the "Giraffe" ( Giraffe) parish celebrates after winning the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 24
A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Nasemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A man writes on a painting depicting Qatar�s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
Close
19 / 24
Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Displaced women line up to receive food from the government in Baloi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 24
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 24
Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinesemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Members of the Hong Kong government swear an oath of office in front of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
22 / 24
A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly over rites at Jerusalem's Western Wall, outside Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly overmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A woman holds a lit candle during a protest held by Jewish activists groups challenging Orthodox monopoly over rites at Jerusalem's Western Wall, outside Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
23 / 24
Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault againsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Displaced children draw at an evacuation centre outside the city, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 7月 1日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 30日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 29日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 29日

精选图集

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Botswana's race of one

Botswana's race of one

Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐