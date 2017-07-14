版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 14日 星期五 20:15 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 26
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon. Depoe Bay Fire District/via REUTERS

Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanksmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon. Depoe Bay Fire District/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 26
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 26
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is covered in gold "slime" as he accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sport Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is covered in gold "slime" as he accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Spmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is covered in gold "slime" as he accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sport Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 26
Revelers run from the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revelers run from the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, at the San Fermin festivamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Revelers run from the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 26
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquartemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 26
A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 26
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with President Trump and Firstmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
8 / 26
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 26
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 26
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Lassen County Sheriff'smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 26
Floyd Mayweather throws money at Conor McGregor during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather throws money at Conor McGregor during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Floyd Mayweather throws money at Conor McGregor during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 26
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes in the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes in the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes in the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 26
Israeli policemen check the body of an assailant after he was shot dead by Israeli police at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen check the body of an assailant after he was shot dead by Israeli police at the compound knowmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Israeli policemen check the body of an assailant after he was shot dead by Israeli police at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 26
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 26
A still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. IRAQI SECURITY FORCES/via REUTERS

A still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. IRAmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. IRAQI SECURITY FORCES/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 26
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries at the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States at Williamson Airfield in northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addressesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries at the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States at Williamson Airfield in northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 26
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to power is seen in his estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to power is seen in his estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Close
18 / 26
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
19 / 26
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigittemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 26
An Israeli youth swims in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day near outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli youth swims in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day near outskirts of Jerusalem.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
An Israeli youth swims in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day near outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 26
A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls atmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 26
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh�s estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh�s estate in Kanilai,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh�s estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Close
23 / 26
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, take their selfie in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, take their selfie in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, take their selfie in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 26
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
25 / 26
Maria Pilar Abel, who claims to be the daughter of surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dali, attends an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Maria Pilar Abel, who claims to be the daughter of surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dali, attends an intervimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Maria Pilar Abel, who claims to be the daughter of surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dali, attends an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 14日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 13日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 12日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 11日

精选图集

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Brains in the Bronx

Brains in the Bronx

Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.

Plight of the Yazidi

Plight of the Yazidi

Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.

Training with America's militias

Training with America's militias

Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐