Editors Choice Pictures
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day more
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanksmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military more
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is covered in gold "slime" as he accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Spmore
Revelers run from the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, at the San Fermin festivamore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquartemore
A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in more
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with President Trump and Firstmore
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls more
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistamore
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California. Lassen County Sheriff'smore
Floyd Mayweather throws money at Conor McGregor during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mmore
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes in the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REmore
Israeli policemen check the body of an assailant after he was shot dead by Israeli police at the compound knowmore
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. IRAmore
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addressesmore
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to pmore
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern smore
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigittemore
An Israeli youth swims in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day near outskirts of Jerusalem.more
A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls atmore
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh�s estate in Kanilai,more
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, take their selfie in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attenmore
Maria Pilar Abel, who claims to be the daughter of surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dali, attends an intervimore
