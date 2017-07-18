Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
图片 | 2017年 7月 18日 星期二 08:40 BJT

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. They were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participated after President Donald Trump intervened. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. They were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participated after President Donald Trump intervened. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop grandparents and other relatives of U.S. citizens from entering the country at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United States after a federal judge ruled Thursday that President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop grandparents and other relatives of U.S. citizens from entering the country at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Altagracia town, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights during a closing ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity project in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS
