Editors Choice Pictures
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air shmore
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakmore
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Assocmore
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Livmore
An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Walemore
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenmore
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the projmore
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America prodmore
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashmore
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Chammore
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/more
Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapestmore
The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, more
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Smore
All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originalmore
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Wmore
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological sitemore
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, kmore
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMmore
President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. more
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jimore
Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who more
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festivamore
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agmore
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Aimore
A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Domore
Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light more
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.