Editors Choice Pictures

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stmore
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jasmore
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mamore
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during stage 18 of the Tour de France from Bmore
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cammore
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-insmore
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic Con Internationmore
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REmore
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels dumore
Newly recruited fighters loyal to the Houthi rebels march during a military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERSmore
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the Whimore
Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andramore
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stepmore
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Orica-Scott rider Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands wins the first stage of La Course by Le Tour de Franmore
A Crocodile that was captured from a lagoon and temporarily kept in a zoo, is being caught in order to be tranmore
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that more
The signs, which read "Cristiano Ronaldo" (L) and "Messi", are on display outside a soccer stadium at an amusemore
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsmore
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant walks with another elephant at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Memore
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensmore
England�s Ian Poulter reacts after his third shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 146th Open Chmore
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmentmore
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxymore
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Repubmore
Team Ukraine competes in the synchro competition at the FINA World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Palestinian men take part in evening prayers inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammore
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by Talamore
Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhmore
An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting tmore
People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan provmore
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, Britmore
Matthieu Rosset of France competes in diving at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermumore
