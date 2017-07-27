Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People ride in the 'Dragon Khan' roller coaster (red track) through 'Shambhala' at PortAventura resort, south of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
People ride in the 'Dragon Khan' roller coaster (red track) through 'Shambhala' at PortAventura resort, south of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neighbourhood outside of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Sarah Christine Noergaard/via REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras during a protest to demand the resignation of the dean of UNAH, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Wisam Hashlamoun
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 65th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near Rockhampton in northern Queensland in Australia. Australian Defence Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the joint Australian and U.S. military exercise Talisman Saber at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area located near Rockhampton in northern Queensland in Australia. Australian Defence Force/via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
