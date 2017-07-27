Editors Choice Pictures
A firefighter rides a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Pormore
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezumore
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest amore
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. United States Attorney's Office Central District of more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Gmore
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives whilmore
People ride in the 'Dragon Khan' roller coaster (red track) through 'Shambhala' at PortAventura resort, south more
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
A protester shouts at President Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstowmore
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border. REUTERS/Mohamed Azamore
A dog barks at a riot police vehicle during a rally held to support women's rights to an abortion in Santiago,more
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to thmore
A Yazidi boy, twelve year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sinamore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERSmore
People dressed as Santa Claus bathe in the sea as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual more
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetskmore
A police officer throws a gas canister towards students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras durimore
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Champiomore
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinians as they police try to detain them in the West Bank city of Hmore
Well-wishers release sea turtles at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center as part of the celebrations for the upcmore
Fire victims gather on the ruins of houses after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood in Malabon, Metro Mamore
Resident Woo Jong-il poses for photographs inside his private bunker at his house near the demilitarized zone more
A boy sits near rubble of damaged buildings in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassamore
People in Minions costumes cool off at a riverside scenic zone on a hot day in Lianyuan, Hunan province, Chinamore
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps on Capitol Hill. REUTmore
Lakesha Johnson (R), a homeless health care aide, embraces her 11-year-old daughter, Aja, in Philadelphia, Penmore
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a joint press conference between President Trmore
A waxing crescent moon rises over the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athenmore
A supplied image from the Australian Defence Force shows an Australian soldier of the 1st Battalion, Royal Ausmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagnermore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.