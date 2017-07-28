版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 28日 星期五 10:10 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
1 / 30
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 30
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 30
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 30
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
5 / 30
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 30
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 30
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Davmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 30
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 30
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 30
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 30
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 30
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives whilmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 30
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica in Santa Clara, California. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaicmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica in Santa Clara, California. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 30
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggest sandwich (commonly called a Torta in Mexico), in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggest sandwich (commonly called a Torta in Mexico), in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 30
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' hemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 30
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdulmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 30
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
18 / 30
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Namore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 30
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 30
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Champiomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 30
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California/via REUTERS

A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 30
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important fairs in Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important famore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important fairs in Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
24 / 30
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorativemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Close
25 / 30
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
26 / 30
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
27 / 30
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuarmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
28 / 30
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
29 / 30
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in themore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 27日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 26日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 25日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 7月 22日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐