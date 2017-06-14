Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention (VTC) in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention (VTC) in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Monkeys practice standing under an order from their trainer, during a training session at a monkey performance venue in Zunyi, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Monkeys practice standing under an order from their trainer, during a training session at a monkey performance venue in Zunyi, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafi

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafi
Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool
HK URBEX members, inspect the interior of an abandoned British army barracks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
HK URBEX members, inspect the interior of an abandoned British army barracks in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland), in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California. Lam said: "What are you doing? What have you done to our country? I love this country." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California. Lam said: "What are you doing? What have you done to our country? I love this country." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Veteran Andres Benitez, 104, lies in bed dressed in army fatigues during a ceremony in tribute to veterans of the 1932-1935 Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia, at the barracks La Victoria in San Lorenzo, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Veteran Andres Benitez, 104, lies in bed dressed in army fatigues during a ceremony in tribute to veterans of the 1932-1935 Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia, at the barracks La Victoria in San Lorenzo, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in a police car after being found guilty by a court of repeatedly violating the law on organizing public meetings, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in a police car after being found guilty by a court of repeatedly violating the law on organizing public meetings, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Rapper Ice Cube poses with music producer Dr. Dre after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Rapper Ice Cube poses with music producer Dr. Dre after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Smoke rises after shelling at a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Smoke rises after shelling at a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Designer Vivienne Westwood is carried after her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Designer Vivienne Westwood is carried after her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
