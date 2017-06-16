版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 20:45 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 24
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photogrmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
3 / 24
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Armmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 24
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Congressional baseball teams in prayer prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Comore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Congressional baseball teams in prayer prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 24
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 24
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 24
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 24
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 24
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer

Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victorymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 24
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 24
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 24
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 24
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 24
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite of Syrian crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite of Syrian crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 24
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeralmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
18 / 24
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
19 / 24
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
20 / 24
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Close
21 / 24
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State milmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 24
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 24
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 16日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 15日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 14日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 12日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐