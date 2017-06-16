Editors Choice Pictures
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in more
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photogrmore
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Armmore
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Comore
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast more
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South more
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West Lmore
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. Rmore
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victorymore
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower more
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuemore
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block more
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkmore
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeralmore
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. Rmore
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block more
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. more
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State milmore
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUmore
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
