Editors Choice Pictures

2017年 6月 20日 星期二

J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka,, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux ride their bicycles as they leave their home in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of band Marianas Trench arrive at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A woman cries near the Grenfell apartment tower block in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A woman protests in support of Philando Castile during a rally on the capitol steps after a jury found St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Castile, in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas during an Israeli raid in Deir Meshaal village near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Two women walk with a white flag in western Raqqa province, Syria.REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag, claimed after fighting with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
