Editors Choice Pictures

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State more
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troopmore
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, more
Municipal workers shout slogans during a rally against job layoffs in central Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Bmore
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. more
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the airport in Hong Kong, China, ahead of celemore
Chile�s Gary Medel celebrates with Claudio Bravo after winning the penalty shootout against Portugal in the FImore
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo more
China's new type of domestically-built destroyer, a 10,000-tonne warship, is seen during its launching ceremonmore
A girl lays on a bed at the "J.M. de los Rios" Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash durinmore
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at aboumore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monumemore
A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion heads across the Pacific Ocean towards Sydney, Australia, during events more
A keeper feeds a white lion at Al Zawra zoo in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz dismore
An indigenous man from the Torres Strait Islands wears a traditional dress as he performs during a welcoming cmore
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead ofmore
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maumore
A man splashes mud towards his friend while celebrating National Paddy day, also called Asar Pandra festival, more
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/more
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadamore
A group of novice Buddhist monks take selfies during a religious ceremony at a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Rmore
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.